TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE WINS: Russia's Constitutional Rejection of Same Sex 'Marriage' Becomes Official Today

In an overwhelming win for the Church, millions of Orthodox Christians are coming to the polls, showing widespread support for the new Constitution and its traditional definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

Mark your calendars. July 1, 2020. This is the day when the world's largest nation enshrines traditional Christian values in its constitution, defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

The new constitution also openly honors the Christian faith, officially recognizing the role of the Orthodox Church in the history and founding of the Russian state.

In an overwhelming win for the Church, millions of Orthodox Christians are coming to the polls, showing widespread support for the new Constitution and its traditional definition of marriage.

While today is the big day for the official vote, the polls have already been open for the past couple days. And the exit polls are stunning. VtsIOM, which stands for the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, polled more than 163,000 voters in 25 regions of Russia. They found that 76% of respondents voted in favor of the Constitutional reforms.

President Putin issued a clear statement to the Russian people, reminding them that they alone could decide whether to accept the new Constitution:

"I will outline my stand once again. It is clear, unchangeable and absolutely firm: the updated constitution, all the proposed amendments will enter into force only if you approve and support them."

And with an overwhelming majority of Russian citizens voting in favor of the new Constitution, now the protection of traditional Christian marriage is not only popular — it is also the law.